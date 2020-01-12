Moneyfields fail to find a way past Bideford in 'scrappy' goalless draw

Have your say

Moneyfields and Bideford fought out a dour goalless Southern League Division One South stalemate at Dover Road.

Defences remained on top throughout and chances were few and far between.

‘The game was so bad that the people in the houses behind our ground drew their curtains,’ quipped home manager Dave Carter.

‘A difficult pitch didn't help and the ball spent a lot of time in the air.

‘The football was very poor and it was very much a stop-start, scrappy affair.

‘There was very little momentum.

‘Neither team had anyone who could put their foot on the ball and settle it down.

‘We couldn't have fielded a more potent frontline in Steve Hutchings, Rudi Plummer and Ryan Pennery.

‘Between them they scored nearly 80 goals last season.’

It was only the third time in 17 league games in 2019/20 that Moneys had kept a clean sheet - the last time was at home to Cirencester on October 8.

But failure to collect only a second home league win since the middle of March has kept them in the bottom four.

‘Both teams cancelled each other out and there was very little drama,’ reported Carter.

‘It showed again that there are no easy games in this league.

‘The one positive for us is the clean sheet because we have been conceding a lot of goals lately.’

The best chances fell to both teams in the final 10 minutes.

Plummer broke through but was denied in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Home shot-stopper Max Flintoft did the same at the other end soon afterwards.

One blow for the home side was yet another injury to Pennery.

The former Baffins and Gosport Borough striker has missed a lot of the season through injury and has only just worked his way back.

‘We have started calling him sick-note,’ said Carter.

‘He went in for a block tackle and his knee is very swollen.

‘We will have to wait and see how it goes in the next few days.

‘The lad has not had much luck with injuries this season.

‘It will be a blow if we lose him again after just getting him back.’

Pennery is definitely ruled out of Tuesday’s Hampshire Senior Cup game at two divisions lower Andover New Street.

The first point of the new year leaves Moneyfields in 17th, just two points above bottom side Barnstaple.

Carter's team, however, have six games in hand on the bottom side.

And with only one team being relegated, the odds favour Moneyfields' survival.