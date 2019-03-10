Boss praises hero Sam Pearce as Moneyfields impress while top two falter in race for the title

Have your say

Moneyfields had Sam Pearce to thank for setting them on their way to a 2-1 win against Highworth Town at Dover Road.

The vital three points enabled Moneyfields to close the gap on the top two sides in the Southern League division one south.

Pearce grabbed the all-important equaliser on Saturday after the visitors snatched the lead early in the second half.

Joe Briggs popped up with the winning goal a couple of minutes later but it was stand-in striker Pearce who got the hosts back on track.

There isn’t a position in the team that Pearce hasn’t played, including goalkeeper.

With regular striker Steve Hutchings banned again for four games Pearce is once more filling the vital role up front.

Manager Dave Carter has nothing but praise for his player’s versatility.

He said: ‘It is great to be able to call on Sam to play anywhere in the side.

‘This season he has played at the back, in central midfield and in the striker role.

‘Wherever he plays he won’t let you down.

‘His goal was a great finish, scoring with a header into the top corner.’

After a goalless first half Highworth took the lead a minute into the second period.

The home side hit back four minutes later through Pearce.

Within another two minutes the home side were in front.

A superb ball from Jake Raine sent Nathan Paxton in on the left.

Paxton squared the ball to give Briggs a close-range tap-in.

Carter added: ‘It was a scrappy game and we had to work hard for the win.

‘Both our title rivals lost so it was a good day for us.

‘Every game between now and the end of the season is going to be a battle.

‘There are plenty of points left to play for and we still have belief we can do it.’

Meanwhile, a late goal dented Bognor’s Bostik League play-off hopes in their 1-0 defeat at Margate.

The home side struck four minutes from the end to break the Rocks resistance.

Kadell Daniel finally made the vital breakthrough with an excellent strike.

The Rocks slipped to ninth in the league, three points adrift of the play-offs.