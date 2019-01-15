Briggs ensures Moneyfields move top of Southern League division one south

Moneyfields took over at the top of the Southern League division one south with a hard fought 1-0 win against Bristol Manor Farm at Dover Road.

Joe Briggs scored the only goal in the 14th minute in a game that both teams played more than half of reduced to 10 men.

The home side gave a first start to Gosport Borough loanee Connor Hoare

Moneyfields almost fell behind on 13 minutes but keeper Steve Mowthorpe scrambled Troy Simpson’s header against the post.

And Carter’s troops took advantage a minute later.

They grabbed the lead when Briggs crashed in a fierce drive home from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Two minutes later visiting captain Owen Howe was sent off after picking up two quickfire bookings.

And Moneys almost made the most of their numerical advantage but Steve Hutchings had a shot saved from point-blank range.

It was proving to be a fractious affair and the numbers were evened up on 38 minutes when Lewis Fennemore was given a second yellow card.

Mowthorpe was called into action early in the second period by producing a low diving save.

The home side were looking for the breathing space of a second goal.

It almost came when Hutchings landed a lob onto the roof of the net.

Manor Farm had the better of the second half, though, and Moneyfields looked far from convincing

Seven minutes from full-time, Carter’s troops had a huge escape when a visiting striker failed to make proper contact in front of an open goal.

And Moneys clung on for three points and leapfrogged Blackfield & Langley to move to the summit of the division.







