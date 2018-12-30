Carter believes Moneyfields’ win could have been more emphatic 

Dave Carter believes high-flying Moneyfields’ victory at Barnstaple Town could have been more emphatic.

The Dover Road outfit ended 2018 with a 3-1 Southern League division one south win in Dorset.

It stretched Moneys’ unbeaten run to 16 games and keeps them on course for top spot.

They sit in fourth place and 10 points behind leaders Blackfield & Langley – but have four games in hand.

Carter felt his side were always in control against basement-side Barnstaple and the margin of victory could have been wider.

The Moneyfields manager said: ‘Their goalkeeper kept them in it and we could easily have scored seven or eight.

‘It was a 380-mile round trip so we are happy to pick up three points and get it out of the way.

‘We have now won nine out of our past 11 league games.

‘There is a determination in the squad to build on our good first half of the season.

‘We have to play eight games in the next month, so we are heading into an important spell.

‘The players looked a little leggy at Barnstaple but at least we have now got a couple of days rest.'

Steve Hutchings gave the visitors a first-half lead after heading home a corner.

The Barnstaple keeper then denied Dan Wooden, Hutchings and Lloyd Rowlett as the visitors took charge.

Early in the second half, the hosts rocked Moneyfields with an equaliser.

When a corner came in Curtis Da Costa headed into his own net.

The response from the visitors was immediate, though, as they regained the lead in their next attack.

Rowlett finished off a good passing move by firing home from the edge of the box.

With 15 minutes remaining Sam Pearce sealed the win with a volley that gave the goalkeeper little chance.

Although Moneyfields are in superb form, Carter is still looking to swell his squad.

He added: ‘It was a professional performance on a difficult, wet pitch.

‘I have to be happy with a maximum points haul so far over Christmas.

‘We must look to add to our tally against Fleet Town on New Year’s Day.

‘With having to play two games a week for the next four weeks I am looking to bring some more players in to bolster our squad.’