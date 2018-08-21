Carter: Discipline and desire key for Moneyfields at Totton

Have your say

Moneyfields want a repeat performance and to stay disciplined when they go to AFC Totton in Southern League division one south.

Boss Dave Carter's side opened their campaign with a confident 3-1 win against Barnstaple Town.

In contrast their hosts lost 1-0 at Highworth Town in their opening game.

Carter has urged his side to replicate their calm and measured performance from their first game. They want more of the same tonight (7.45pm).

He said: ‘We must show the same discipline and desire for what is pretty much a derby. It is important we keep up the same work-rate.

‘This will be a tough game because Totton have recruited well during the summer. Having lost their first game they will be extra determined to get the result.’

The visitors are still without experienced defender Brett Poate who has a calf injury.

Striker Steve Hutchings is serving the second game of a 10-match ban.

AFC Portchester, Baffins Milton Rovers and Horndean begin their Hampshire Senior Cup campaigns.

Horndean have Miles Everett back from suspension and Ash Howes back from his holiday as they host Lymington Town tonight.

Deans boss Michael Birmingham admits he is going to ring the changes with FA Cup action ahead.

He said: ‘We will use the game to give players a chance to get minutes under their belt.’

Baffins boss Steve Leigh also intends to rest players as they face Alresford.

Rovers are also in FA Cup action next.

He said: ‘It is an opportunity to look at some of our reserve players.’

AFC Portchester visit Team Solent after failing to score in their past three games.

Mick Catlin hopes they can halt that run and start taking their opportunities.

He said: ‘We need someone to step up and score goals.

‘The chances are being created, we just need to convert them.’