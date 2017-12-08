Carter excited as key Moneys players return for Hartley trip

Have your say

Dave Carter is relishing the return of a number of key players for Moneyfields’ important Southern League east division trip to Hartley Wintney tomorrow (3pm).

The Dover Road boss has seen suspensions, injuries and illnesses hit his squad hard in the past fortnight.

As a result, their unbeaten start to the season came to an end after suffering two successive home losses against Uxbridge and Bedford last week.

However, Moneys will be excited by the return of striking duo Steve Hutchings and Ryan Pennery.

The pair have both been suspended and they will give Moneyfields the firepower they have lacked in the final third recently.

Influential forward Dan Wooden could also return from injury.

Meanwhile, Hawks loanee Marley Ridge is be available after being cup-tied for Moneys’ 3-0 Hampshire Senior Cup loss against the Hawks on Tuesday.

With experienced defender Brett Poate also back in contention, Carter is optimistic his side can get back to winning ways.

‘The past week has been tough for us,’ the Moneyfields boss said.

‘Now with players returning we are getting back to where we were.

‘It will be a luxury for me to pick a team rather than having to play who is available.

‘Up until the suspensions, injuries and illnesses kicked in we were unbeaten in the league

‘That is what we have to get ourselves back to.

‘We have two tough away games in the space of 48 hours because we have to go to Beaconsfield on Monday night.

‘Both of our opponents are near the play-offs with us and we need to get something from them.’

Carter will be relieved to have Hutchings and Pennery back. In the 2-0 loss to Bedford, Moneys were toothless up front.

The presence of captain Hutchings will restore a physical presence to Moneyfields’ front line.

Carter wants his side to remain in the play-offs after the Christmas period.

He added: ‘We must look to kick-start our season again after what hopefully is a temporary blip.

‘If we can still be up and around the top six after the Christmas period then I will be happy.

‘When we have our full squad available we have got the quality to match anyone in our division.

‘It has been proved recently, though, that you can’t miss six or seven of your big players at the same time.’