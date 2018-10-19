Carter excited by Moneyfields’ rate of progression

Have your say

Dave Carter celebrated his third anniversary of taking charge at Moneyfields this week and insisted: it’s onwards and upwards.

Under his tenure, the club have swapped the Wessex League for the Southern League and also reached the last 32 in the FA Vase in 2015-16.

But the former Horndean manager is aiming beyond Moneys’ current division one south surroundings.

And with the Dover Road club handed planning permission to redevelop their ground, he sees exciting times on the horizon.

'Leaving Horndean three years ago wasn't an easy decision to make,' said Carter.

'At the time the side were on a 12-game unbeaten run.

'However, when Moneyfields came along I felt they offered the opportunity of managing at a higher level.

'They sold the idea to me and it was a challenge that I wanted to take on.

'When I took over, the side were 16th in the league and by the end of the season managed to finish as high as seventh.

'The following season we got promoted from the Wessex League.

'In our first season in the Southern League we started with a 16-game unbeaten run and topped the table up until Christmas.

'Then we were derailed by suspensions and injuries which cost us a place in the play-offs.

'We missed out and ended up finishing ninth.

'Although we have started slowly this season, the minimum target is again to reach the play-offs.

'Once again, though, it has been like starting again because we have been switched into a different division.

'We are still getting used to the new opposition and that takes time.'

Carter is delighted that the club have been given the green light to develop their facilities.

Although it will take a couple of years to complete, the club will have a fantastic resource for the local community.

'When it is all done we will have the best facilities in the area,' added Carter.

'If we also get it right on the pitch then the club can progress to a higher level.

'It means we can move onwards and upwards.'

