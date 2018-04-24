Carter: Moneys need to keep going and finish on a high

Have your say

DAVE CARTER is urging Moneyfields to keep going right to the end of their first season in the Southern League.

Moneyfields continue their busy run of fixtures when they host Ashford Town (Middx) at Dover Road tonight (7.45pm).

Carter’s team finish their campaign with two more games in the final week.

They travel to Barton Rovers on Thursday.

Then they end the season at home against Cambridge City on Saturday.

Carter has set his players a target of a top-10 finish.

Then once the season is over they can relax and enjoy a well-earned break.

The Moneys boss said: ‘We are 10th at the moment and determined to at least stay there.

‘If we can do that it won’t have been a bad first season at this level.

‘Ashford are two places below us so it is a game we need to win.

‘This season has been a learning curve, both for the team and for me as a manager.’

Carter is likely to give another start to young prospect Max Smith.

The 18-year-old made his first start in the 0-0 draw at Uxbridge on Saturday.

Carter regards the teenage forward as one for the future.

He recently spent two weeks on trial with Championship club Bristol City.

At Uxbridge he created the best chance of the match for Moneyfields with a great cross which Sam Pearce headed wide.

Defender Pearce is continuing in the striker role due to the absence of the suspended Steve Hutchings.

The performance at Uxbridge was not surprisingly was a tired one with games taking place every other day recently.

Carter is hoping his small squad can dig deep for their final three games.

Club chairman Paul Gregory believes playing at the higher level has proved a positive experience for the club overall.

He said: ‘If someone had said to us at the start of the season we could finish in the top 10 we would have thought it fantastic.

‘Now having been in it we believe we have the ability to do better as a club. We have learned a lot. Also we have achieved what we have with a relatively small squad.

‘It is when we have been hit by injuries and suspensions that we have suffered.

‘We proved in the first half of the season when we were top of the league how good we can be.

‘With our first choice side out we are a match for anyone in our league.’