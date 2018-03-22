Defenders provide a big boost for Moneyfields

Have your say

EXPERIENCED defenders Brett Poate and Sam Pearce have committed to Moneyfields.

The duo have both been targeted by other clubs but will be staying with the Dover Road outfit.

They are expected to travel with the Moneys squad for the difficult game at Bedford Town on Saturday.

Farnborough approached Pearce and Poate has spoken with Gosport Borough however they each rejected the chance to move away.

Poate admitted Borough asked him initially if he would be interested in a switch but never came back with any terms.

‘Moneyfields is very local to me and Gosport had to make it worth my while if they wanted me to move,’ he said.

The opposition are looking to complete the league double over Moneyfields having won at Dover Road earlier in the season.

Moneys boss Dave Carter knows his team are in for a tough game as they look to get their play-off push back on track.

He said: ‘Bedford are one of the few teams to beat us at home this season.

‘I am pleased that it looks like my two most experienced defenders are staying with us.

‘Their experience is vital if we want to have any chance of making the play-offs.

‘We still have hopes of doing that though we know that it won’t be easy.

‘There are still 30 points to play for and have no intention of taking our foot off the pedal.

‘We need to go and get three points at Bedford.’

Carter boosted his squad ahead of the midweek transfer deadline by signing Dan Hayes and Dan Woodward.

Hayes was with Carter for five years at Horndean and can play in the centre of defence or up front.

Woodward has returned to Dover Road after taking a year out from football.

Carter is pleased to have them both on board.

He said: ‘I have signed the pair as a precaution in case we pick up any injuries or suspensions.

‘We still have a quarter of the season left to play in the space of four weeks.

‘It is a busy end to the season and we will need all our players.’

Jimmy Wild has also been signed on dual registration with Chichester City as cover for striker Steve Hutchings.

The Moneyfields captain is one booking away from a five-match ban.

In midweek the visitors were given an extra incentive for the game after Bedford won and leapfrogged above them to go ninth in the east division.