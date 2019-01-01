In-form Moneyfields come to the four against Fleet… Gosport Borough beaten

Moneyfields extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a 4-1 victory over Fleet Town in Southern League division one south.

Two goals from Steve Hutchings, plus efforts from Curtis DaCosta and Dan Woodward, earned Dave Carter’s side a comfortable win at Dover Road to maintain their push for promotion.

Moneys were presented with their November club of the month award before kick-off – a period that saw them claim maximum points from four league games played.

And they demonstrated straight from the off against Fleet that they’re a side determined to claim more silverware as the season progresses.

Following a good start, their efforts were rewarded on 13 minutes. Conor-Paul Bailey’s long ball into the box was flicked on by Hutchings and DaCosta was on hand to poke Moneyfields in front from close range.

An injury to Joe Briggs prompted a reshuffle on 18 minutes, with Woodward introduced to the action as his replacement.

But the change didn’t alter the home side’s control of the game and on 31 minutes Hutchings volleyed home his first of the game, with Bailey again involved in the build-up.

Danilo Cadete halved Moneys’ advantage on the stroke of half-time - a timely reminder that Fleet would be no pushovers.

However, the goal only served to kick-start Carter’s side into action again, with Woodward restoring their two-goal advantage minutes later.

Hutchings made it 4-1 three minutes after the restart to all but guarantee the three points on offer.

Fleet hit the crossbar midway through the second half, but by that stage the damage had already been done, with Moneys’ possibly forgiven for already turning their attentions to their next game – against Larkhall Athletic on Saturday.

In the Southern League premier division south, Gosport Borough were unable to build on their unbeaten run as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Wimborne Town.

Craig McAllister’s side were 3-0 down at one stage, before two late goals gave the scoreline a degree of respectability.