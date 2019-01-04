Moneyfields are meeting great expectations as they fly high

Have your say

After working to improve their discipline Moneyfields will aim to continue their good form at Larkhall Athletic in the Southern League division one south on Saturday.

Dave Carter’s side enjoyed a maximum points haul over Christmas and new year.

They started the year in impressive fashion with a 4-1 home win against Fleet Town.

Carter wants his side to push on and make the most of their games in hand on the clubs above them.

Moneyfields occupy fourth place, seven points behind leaders Yate Town but with three games in hand.

They are perfectly positioned to launch an assault on the top spot.

Carter believes a key feature in their success so far this season has been their improved discipline.

It was something they had to address.

Not least because so many players were suspended at key times.

The Moneys manager said: ‘We have shown greater discipline right across the board.

‘At the end of last season the chairman and I had to appear in front of the Football Association due to our dreadful record.

‘We are determined not to repeat that.

‘After talking with the players we introduced a set of expectations.

‘Now we let our football do the talking on the pitch.

‘Steve Hutchings is a prime example after starting the season with a 10-match ban.

‘He is a huge player for us and his discipline has been fantastic since coming back.

‘Even though he missed a big chunk of games he is still the second top goalscorer in our league.

‘Last season was our first in the Southern League and every game turned out to be a battle.

‘Now we have more idea about what to expect and have settled down.

‘The players have got the bit between their teeth and are determined to challenge for promotion.

‘As it stands our fate is in our own hands.

‘The leading two teams, Yate and Blackfield & Langley, both have to come to Dover Road.’

Joe Briggs is doubtful with a hamstring injury and Brett Poate faces a fitness test ahead of Saturday’s match.

Meanwhile, the Wessex League premier division AFC Portchester travel to Andover New Street looking to get back to winning ways.

Fareham Town host Hampshire Premier League senior division side Paulsgrove at Cams Alders in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Horndean visit Lymington Town in the Wessex League Cup.