Moneyfields battled from behind to earn an impressive 3-1 win at Melksham and remain top of the Southern League division one south.

Dave Carter's side sit on 54 points alongside Yate Town but have a better goal difference

The deadlock wasn’t broken until the 56th minute when Moneys fell behind.

Their response was immediate, though, and within five minutes Robbie Evans had fired in an equaliser.

Evans then turned provider with his cross allowing Steve Hutchings to head home the decisive goal.

And Lloyd Rowlett sealed the win for Moneyfields by running through to add a third on 76 minutes.

Assistant manager Matt Jones praised the Dover Road side’s determination.

He said: ‘We have got ourselves in a good position and don't want to let that slip.

‘It is always pleasing to come from behind and win a game.

‘Our squad has got a bit more depth about it this season.

‘In the first half we had the wind with us and had about 60 per cent of the play.

‘Our second-half display was probably the best of the season.

‘We were playing well and knew it would only be a matter of time before we scored goals.

‘When the goals came they all resulted from good build-up play.

‘Thankfully we have no midweek games for the first time since Christmas.

‘It means that we can give the players a well-deserved rest.

‘We can recharge the batteries as we head into the business end of the season.’

Meanwhile, Bognor forced their way back into the Bostik League premier division play-off places with a 3-1 victory at Corinthian Casuals.

Jimmy Muitt fired a double as the Rocks came from a goal down to clinch three points.

The visitors trailed at half-time but equalised 10 minutes after the break through Tommy Scutt.

Five minutes later Muitt put the Rocks in front from the penalty spot before sealing the win in the final minute.