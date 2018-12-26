Moneyfields deliver a cracker of a performance at Winchester 

Moneyfields delivered a Christmas cracker of a performance by putting Winchester City to the sword in the Southern League division one south.

Dave Carter’s side clinched a 3-0 victory in the Hampshire derby, keeping up their title charge in superb style.

Joe Briggs, Steve Hutchings and Lloyd Rowlatt were all on target.

The hosts had the first sight on goal but Oliver Bailey dragged his shot wide.

Winchester continued to dominate the early stages but Moneys refused to be breached.

And the visitors broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute through Briggs’ left-foot volley.

Tyrell Mitford went close to restoring parity for City on 42 minutes.

But yet again Carter’s troops made them pay, with skipper Hutchings doubling the visitors’ lead a minute before half-time.

And Moneyfields ensured they returned to Dover Road with all three points in the 64th minute – albeit fortuitously.

Winchester’s defence got into a mix-up, allowing Rowlatt to take full advantage by toe-poking a shot into the net.

The hosts tried to spark a fightback but Carter’s men defended superbly and also grabbed a clean sheet.

The victory ensures Moneyfields stay firmly in the play-off places and are well in the race for the Southern League division one south crown.