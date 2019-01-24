Have your say

Moneyfields will aim to shrug off the tiredness as they go to sixth-placed Melksham Town in Southern League division one south on Saturday.

Boss Dave Carter has seen his side put together an impressive charge to take top spot.

They have been playing two games each week recently and are now starting to feel it.

But it is a challenge they will relish.

The Moneys manager said: ‘It has been a tough ask and the players are really tired.

‘It is not just physical but mental as well.

‘Since Christmas we have had a game virtually every three days.

‘The players have all done well to keep themselves up for it.

‘If someone had told me on Boxing day that we would come through it with seven wins a draw and one defeat I would have snapped their arm off.’

Carter believes the strain started to tell in the 1-0 win against Bristol Manor Farm last week.

Despite getting the three points they didn't pass the ball as well as normal.

Against Yate and Street there was evidence of poor decision making in their game.

Carter added: ‘Against Street we had to play on a poor pitch..

‘The pitch was sodden and if Street hadn't travelled so far I think the referee would have called it off.

‘They were also one of the better teams we have played this season.’

Carter is boosted by the return of two influential players.

Lewis Fennemore returns in midfield after serving a one-match ban.

Up front Dan Wooden is expected to renew his partnership with Steve Hutchings after injury.

The Moneys boss added: ‘Dan has shown in recent games that he is a match-winner.

‘Lewis is the club captain and makes us tick in midfield.

‘Having both back should make a big difference.’

Carter is expecting another hard game against a Melksham side that shocked them earlier this season.

Moneyfields led 3-0 but the match finished 3-3.

A win is likely to be needed if the visitors are to retain the top spot.

They feel they will be in a fight to the end for the title.

The Moneys boss added: ‘I think it will be a three-horse race between us, Yate, and Blackfield & Langley.’