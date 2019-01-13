Moneyfields have the belief they can land title after seeing off AFC Totton challenge

Have your say

Dave Carter insists Moneyfields are real title contenders following their gritty 2-0 win against AFC Totton at Dover Road.

Two Dan Wooden goals in the space of three minutes in the opening quarter decided the game.

The home side remain third in the Southern League division one south race but within striking distance of leaders Yate Town.

Another home win against Bristol Manor Farm on Tuesday night would put Moneys on top.

They are just one point behind leaders Blackfield & Langley and second-placed Yate now with two games in hand.

Manager Carter is confident his team can maintain their unbeaten record in the league stretching back to the end of August.

He said: ‘Having gone 19 games unbeaten we have to believe that we can win this league.

‘There is a belief we can do it.

‘We feel we are one of the biggest, strongest sides and possess the most quality.

‘Added to that we know how to win games.

‘That is what’s coming through.

‘It was a fantastic performance from the lads.

‘I thought we were solid, big and strong again.

‘We asked them to go out on fire and they did that.

‘After scoring two early goals we could easily have ended up scoring four or five.

‘We hit the crossbar twice and went close a few other times with headers that went just wide.

‘Defensively we were rock solid and AFC Totton hardly had a chance.’

Moneyfields started on the front foot in a rugged opening 15 minutes.

Striker Steve Hutchings came in for some bruising treatment as the visitors were put under pressure.

It was Wooden who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck with two quick-fire goals.

On 15 minutes he ghosted away from his markers to meet a cross from the left and glide his header into the far corner of the net.

Two minutes later he volleyed a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Carter knows he has a match-winner in the experienced Wooden.

The Moneys boss added added: ‘Dan Wooden was brilliant and he has a sweet left-foot.

‘He has been on a bit of a goal drought but he plays well off Steve Hutchings.

‘They are such a good combination and if they were playing against us we would hate it.

‘Together they put us on the front foot and it is working for us.

‘This was a good all round, solid performance and a deserved three points.’

With the experienced Brett Poate marshalling things at the back AFC Totton hardly had a look in.

In contrast the home side went close to extending their lead on a couple of occasions.

Wooden sent a dipping 30-yard shot on to the top of the crossbar.

In the second half Hutchings hit the woodwork from even further out after latching onto a poor clearance from the goalkeeper.