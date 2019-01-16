Moneyfields lauded after moving top

Have your say

DAVE CARTER hailed Moneyfields’ character and desire after they moved to the summit of the Southern League division one south table.

The Dover Road outfit battled to a 1-0 victory over Bristol Manor Farm last night.

Joe Briggs grabbed the only goal of the game in the 14th minute, with both outfits playing the majority reduced to 10 men.

Visiting skipper Owen Howe received his marching orders before Lewis Fennemore was dismissed for the hosts on 38 minutes.

Moneys’ resolve was tested in the second period, with the visitors dominating.

But Manor Farm couldn’t find an equaliser as Carter’s men held firm to clinch all three points.As a result, they leapfrogged Blackfield & Langley to go top with a game in hand.

Carter admitted Moneyfields’ performance was the worst of the season.

But the boss hailed his troops’ attitude as they hung on for the win.

He said: ‘It wasn’t one for the purists but all that mattered was picking up the three points.

‘That’s what good teams do – they win ugly.

‘It was a difficult game for us and our seventh since Boxing Day.

‘Unsurprisingly, we looked a bit leggy and it was probably our poorest performance of the season.

‘We didn’t pass the ball well enough and didn’t take the game to them when we had the extra man.

‘In the second half, we sat in and protected our lead.

‘It’s fantastic to see us go top of the league.

‘The win shows great character and our desire not to lose and concede goals.

‘Now we have to patch ourselves up going into our big game at Yate Town on Saturday.’