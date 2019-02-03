Moneyfields lose top spot following fractious defeat to Blackfield & Langely

Moneyfields had their Southern League division one south title hopes dented after stumbling to a 1-0 defeat against Blackfield & Langley.

Liam Robinson’s goal on the stroke of half-time saw the visitors leapfrog their hosts and move top of the table.

Blackfield now sit a point above Moneys with 13 matches remaining.

Dave Carter’s side’s cause wasn't helped when striker Steve Hutchings was sent off shortly after a second-half melee.

Despite the dismissal, the Moneyfields boss admitted his troops didn't do enough to get anything from the game.

‘It is a disappointing result in a game where we didn't work their goalkeeper enough,' said Carter.

‘Despite having a lot of possession we didn't create enough chances.

‘In the final third we were a little bit sloppy and looked a bit leggy on a heavy pitch.

‘Our final ball was lacking up top.

‘The ball into the box and the final pass just wasn't good enough.

‘That allowed Blackfield to grow into the game.

‘When they turned up they looked beaten already in their body language.

‘Then we started quickly but failed to make the most of it.

‘We had a couple of chances in the second half but things didn't go our way.

‘The 50/50 decisions went Blackfield's way and we didn't get the rub of the green.'

Moneyfields were quick out of the traps and most of the opening 15 minutes took place in the visitors’ half.

Slowly, though, the Watersiders started to gain a foothold in the game.

There was little to choose between the two sides but Blackfield grabbed the all-important goal two minutes before the interval.

Robinson received the ball midway inside the home half before bursting forward and smashing a terrific low drive beyond home keeper Steve Mowthorpe.

The second period became a fractious affair and a mass brawl culminated in a red card for Hutchings.

Carter rushed to the defence of his captain, however, feeling he didn’t deserve to receive his marching orders.

The boss added: ‘I know Steve doesn't help himself sometimes but I thought he was a little hard done by.

‘His first booking was a little harsh.

‘Then it kicked off in the second half when a member of the Blackfield bench stopped a quick throw-in being taken and pushed our player off the ball.

‘That resulted in a brawl between both teams and raised the temperature.

‘Off the ball I saw their player kick Steve from behind.

‘When the game resumed Steve put his arm out and their lad has run straight into his hand.

‘I won't be hauling my striker over the coals about it.

‘Their player was laughing afterwards about getting our player sent off.’