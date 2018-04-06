Moneyfields need to get back in the groove

Have your say

DAVE CARTER insists Moneyfields are not giving up on making the Southern League east division play-offs quite yet.

With eight games left Carter’s team are 11 points behind Cambridge City who currently occupy the final play-off place.

The Moneys boss knows his side need to win at Hanwell Town tomorrow to keep their ambitions alive.

They have had a couple of weeks without a match but need to click straight into top gear.

He said: ‘Nothing less than three points is needed.

‘We can’t afford to let our two-week break since playing last to derail us.

‘Recently a lot of the teams above us have slipped up a bit.

‘It means we still have a chance to make up lost ground.

‘In our last eight games we play all the teams in the bottom four and two others below us.

‘We play second-placed Beaconsfield Town at home and finish against Cambridge City at Dover Road on the final day of the season.

‘Another factor is that a lot of the teams above us still have to play each other.

‘Our last game of the season could be massive.

‘First of all we have to keep winning to get ourselves into a challenging position.’

Energetic midfielder Marley Ridge remains out of contention with a hamstring injury.

Another blow is the absence of Sam Pearce, who is at a wedding.

Pearce has scored three goals in as many games after switching from his more accustomed role in the back four.

Howard Neighbour is expected to take his place.

Tom Price continues in goal with Steve Mowthorpe still suspended.

A key player for the visitors is 34-year-old Lewis Fennemore who has played an influential role this season.

Carter has nothing but praise for his experienced midfielder.

‘Lewis wasn’t playing football when I first arrived at Moneyfields and I had to talk him in to getting back into it,’ added the boss.

‘He was involved in the FA Vase final with Sholing and has great experience.

‘As a character he is fantastic to have in and around the dressing room.

‘On the pitch he works his socks off and demands the same of others.

‘He was one of the driving forces behind last season’s promotion.

‘Also he is one of the main reasons we adapted so well to life in the Southern League this season.’