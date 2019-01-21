Have your say

Moneyfields are targeting a quick return to the top of Southern League division one south by beating Street at Dover Road on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Dave Carter’s side lost 2-1 at home to Yate Town on Saturday.

That ended their unbeaten run in the league and saw them knocked off the summit.

Boss Carter is looking for an immediate response.

He said: ‘Now it is all about how we react.

‘With our game in hand we remain firmly in the driving seat.

‘It is important we make the most of the opportunity.

‘We want to get straight back to winning ways because that will take us back to the top of the league.

‘It is crucial we don’t allow the first defeat in a long time to derail us.’

Carter is forced to reshuffle in midfield as Lewis Fennemore starts a suspension following his sending off against Bristol Manor Farm.

Fortunately Jake Raine has returned from holiday in Thailand and will take his place.

The Moneyfields manager added: ‘Though he has been away Jake is a naturally fit lad.

‘He will also give us a bit of bite in the middle of the park.’

The home side are also hoping to have experienced forward Dan Wooden back in contention.

Wooden missed the last game due to a swollen knee.

He will be given a late fitness test and Carter would love to have him back in the team.

The Moneys boss added: ‘Dan is an important player for us and we missed him against Yate.

‘He has built up a good partnership up top with Steve Hutchings.’

Moneys have had a busy run of matches.

Carter added: ‘It has been hard work for players, management, coaches and all at the club.

‘We have come through it well sitting just one point off the top and with a healthy goal difference.’

Moneyfields are waiting to hear the results of a scan on Brett Poate’s hip injury.