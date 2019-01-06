Moneyfields needed big second-half display to beat powerful hosts Larkhall Athletic

Have your say

Dave Carter praised the way Moneyfields stood strong against Larkhall Athletic with a superb second-half display to win 2-1 in Southern League division one south.

The Copnor side continued their fantastic form and moved up to third in the table.

But they really had to dig in on Saturday against a very powerful home team.

Boss Carter said: ‘It was one of our hardest games so far this season.

‘They were right at it in the first half.

‘Their rugged physicality made life very difficult for us.

‘It is not something we have come up against very often.

‘Scoring two minutes before the break was important and kick-started us into the game

‘In the first half we were on the back foot and we told the players they had to be better all round.

‘When we went out in the second half we looked a totally different team.

‘Suddenly we were on the front foot and creating chances.’

Goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe kept Moneyfields in the game with two outstanding early saves.

Larkhall, however, went in front with a 37th-minute penalty.

Lloyd Rowlett fired the all-important equaliser on 43 minutes with a fine shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

With the visitors in the ascendancy Conor Bailey fired them into a 66th-minute lead.

He crashed home a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Carter added: ‘We had other good chances to score a third.

‘Then Larkhall put us under a bit of pressure in the final 15 minutes.

‘To our credit we defended well and were professional enough to see the game out.

‘It is a tough pace to go so I am pleased to come away with all three points.

‘We know that it is going to get tougher because opponents now see us as a scalp.

‘They will be keen to knock us out of our stride.’