Moneyfields not going anywhere in promotion race following win over Bideford 

Moneyfields ramped up the pressure on the top two with a hard fought win against Bideford at Dover Road.

Dave Carter's side moved to within four points of Southern League division one south leaders Blackfield & Langley following their 2-1 success.

Stand-in striker Sam Pearce gave the home side before half-time.

Bideford equalised in the second period but three minutes later Nathan Paxton struck with what proved to be the winner.

Having been nine points behind Blackfield & Langely, Carter insists Moneys can't be written off in the title race.

He said: ‘A fortnight ago we were nine points behind Blackfield but have clawed it back to four,.

‘All the time winning the title is mathematically possible we will be going for it.

‘We are in a nice position sitting on the coattails of the top two.

‘They still have to play each other so we just want to keep winning and see where it takes us.

‘We are back to playing well and there are still 21 points left to play for.’

Moneyfields led 1-0 at half-time after playing against the swirling wind.

Makeshift-striker Sam Pearce broke the deadlock on 29 minutes with a first-time volley from the edge of the area.

It was a fourth goal in five games for the in-form Pearce.

Carter felt his team dealt with the conditions well, keeping the ball down to negate the blustery conditions.

After Bideford equalised, Moneyfields reacted superbly to restore their lead.

The overlapping Robbie Evans delivered a deep cross from the right.

At the far post, Pearce headed back across goal for Paxton to nod in from close range.

Moneys’ job was made easier when the visitors had their goalkeeper sent off 15 minutes from the end after clattering Paxton when he was clean through on goal.

Carter heaped praise on the match-winner’s performance.

The manager added: ‘Nathan produced a man of the match performance and is going to be a good signing for us.’