Moneyfields preparing statement of intent as they eye taking top spot

Have your say

Moneyfields have an added incentive ahead of their Southern League division one south contest against Bristol Manor Farm at Dover Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).

A win will see them leapfrog Yate Town and Blackfield & Langley to take over at the top of the league.

Manager Dave Carter accepts it is the start of a massive fortnight for his team’s title ambitions.

He said: ‘Our ambition has to be to win the league.

‘The next couple of weeks will be very important to us.

‘In this spell we take on both our closest rivals at home.

‘If we can beat them then it will allow us to open up a bit of daylight at the top.

‘We are in a good position and though nothing is ever guaranteed it will take a lot to knock us out of the play-off positions.

‘The chance to go top of the league is the carrot I will be putting in front of the players.

‘We need to look at the team and the players we can bring in for this game.’

Carter is prepared to be flexible when it comes to rotating his squad.

He knows that a number of his more experienced players might struggle to play two games a week.

To overcome that problem he has drafted extra players into his squad.

For their last midweek game he dual-signed AFC Portchester’s Steve Ramsey.

The experienced midfielder did well in the 5-1 win against Paulton Rovers.

Ramsey could well feature again after playing the 90 minutes of that game.

Carter has also signed 18-year-old Nathan Clements who has just been released from AFC Bournemouth.

The Moneys boss added: ‘He looks a good prospect.

‘No game is easy at this level and we just need to change a few bits to rest a few players.

‘We have the massive game against Yate here at the weekend also to think about.’

Brett Poate may be rested after coming back into the side against AFC Totton.

He was superb marshalling the defence, showing all his experience.

AFC Totton hardly had a shot on goal all game due to the well organised back four.

Carter added: ‘Three weeks ago we were nine points below the top but have now closed the gap to two points.

‘It is becoming serious stuff and these next few games will be crucial.

‘We have to keep going and dominating games.

‘The league is a physical one but again we have shown great discipline.’