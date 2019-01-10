Moneyfields target revenge against AFC Totton

Have your say

Moneyfields are on a revenge mission as they entertain AFC Totton in the Southern League division one south at Dover Road on Saturday (3pm).

The visitors are one of only two teams to beat Moneys in the league this season.

AFC Totton beat Dave Carter's side 1-0 in the second game of the campaign.

The home side are keen to make amends for that lapse and at the same time stretch their superb recent run of form.

Boss Dave Carter said: ‘When we lost at their place it was hard to take.

‘We played well in the second half and deserved to get something out of the game.

‘At the time we were without a number of experienced players but that is different this time around.

‘We know Totton are a fit young side.

‘It is a chance for us to make amends for the last meeting and regain some pride.

‘We feel very much that we owe them one.’

Carter saw his men close the gap on the leading pair with a thumping 5-1 midweek win over Paulton.

Moneyfields are one point behind Blackfield & Langley and four adrift of leaders Yate Town.

The Dover Road side still have two games in hand on the teams above them.

Carter added: ‘So far we have made the most of our games in hand to close the gap.

‘It is crucial we don't slip up and allow the gap to widen again.

‘Our dominance and strength has been the key to winning games.

‘We must look to continue with that.

‘With two more home games to follow, the second against the leaders, we have a great opportunity.

‘It is up to us to make the most of it.’

Midfielder Lloyd Rowlett has impressed for Moneys and recently returned from injury.

The manager is delighted with the progress of Rowlett who joined from Pagham towards the end of last season.

Carter said: ‘Lloyd has been great for us.

‘He is fantastic on the ball and likes to get forward, scoring seven goals from midfield already.’

Experienced defender Brett Poate could also return after a couple of weeks absence due to bruised hip.

The Dover Road side have been unstoppable in the league lately and they need that form to continue.

Carter is sure his men can continue their charge.

He said: ‘Our focus is on picking up maximum points again.

‘The last time we were beaten in the league was the end of August.

‘It is a fantastic run and we want to keep it going.’