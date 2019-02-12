Have your say

Moneyfields will look to get back to winning ways when they host Paulsgrove in the Russell-Cotes Cup tonight (7.45pm).

Two successive league defeats have dented their automatic promotion ambitions in Southern League division one south.

Dave Carter's side have also failed to score in their past two games.

But Carter intends to use the cup game to get back on track.

'We need to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and go again,' he said.

'It is a game that we will be taking seriously and will pick largely from our first-team squad.

'We will also be recalling a number of players who we have out on loan.

'Also, we will include some youngsters and it is a chance for some to prove to me why they should be playing.'

Mick Catlin is hoping AFC Portchester can find some form against Tadley Calleva in their Wessex premier contest.

'It has been frustrating having losing recent games to the weather,' said Catlin.

'We need a run of games to try to get some success.

'Hopefully the weather will break so that we can stage our two home games this week.

'We need to tighten up defensively as a team because we have been shipping too many goals.'

The Royals are without experienced midfielder Steve Ramsey, who starts a two-match suspension.

Horndean are looking to pick up where they left off when they host Lymington Town at Five Heads Park.

The home side have not been beaten since before Christmas.

‘ Lymington will be tough opponents, although they haven't been clicking recently,' said Birmingham.

'They are not short of a bob or two and have signed good players.'

The home side are without Louie Edwards (family commitments) and Miles Everett (ill).

Benny Read comes back in after his week's trial at Sheffield United.

Baffins Milton Rovers travel to Bournemouth Poppies.