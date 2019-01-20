Have your say

Moneyfields’ long unbeaten league run was ended by a 2-1 defeat against Yate Town at Dover Road.

Watching his side being toppled off the top of the Southern League division one south wasn't the best way for manager Dave Carter to celebrate his birthday.

Two goals in four minutes immediately before half-time settled the contest.

Though Lewis Fennemore pulled a goal back with a 71st-minute header the hosts couldn’t find an equaliser.

Boss Carter said: ‘Our run was always going to end at some time.

‘It is just frustrating because I felt we were the better side.

‘We just switched off twice in the space of three minutes just before half-time.

‘Both their goals came from long throws into our box.

‘Those were the only two efforts they had on our goal all game.

‘It was one of those games where all the 50-50 balls dropped to them.

‘We are still in the driving seat with our game in hand and the important thing now is how we react.

‘I am expecting us to bounce back at home against Street on Tuesday night.’

As well as Fennemore’s goal striker Steve Hutchings also hit the crossbar for Moneys.

Harry Potter also had a chance late in the game but he couldn’t take it.

Meanwhile, Bognor threw away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 Bostik League premier division draw against Potters Bar Town at Nyewood Lane.

Jimmy Muitt gave the Rocks the lead just after the half-hour.

Muitt ran onto Mason Walsh pass and coolly finished with a low shot.

On 50 minutes Muitt made no mistake with his spot-kick after Walsh was tripped in the area.

The Scholars fought back with two goals in the closing stages and went close to winning the game.

It took a wonder save from home goalkeeper Dan Lincoln to prevent further damage.