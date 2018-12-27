Moneyfields wary of potential banana skin at Barnstaple Town

Have your say

Dave Carter insists there will be no complacency in the Moneyfields camp as they travel to Southern League division one south strugglers Barnstaple Town on Saturday (3pm).

The in-form Copnor side are on a 14-game unbeaten run but they will take nothing for granted.

Carter wants them to maintain their momentum and surpass the 16-game unbeaten run from last season.

The Moneyfields boss was delighted with the attitude shown by his players against Winchester on Boxing Day.

He said: ‘The players have got the bit between their teeth and are determined to keep the winning run going.

‘They showed this in their terrific result at Winchester on Boxing Day.

‘Despite only playing once in four weeks we overpowered and out-muscled them.

‘Our players wanted it more.

‘There is no way they will allow themselves to rest on their laurels.

‘They know Barnstaple represents a big potential banana skin for us.

‘They are bottom, their manager has left and they have conceded 15 goals in their past three games.

‘We will make sure we get our preparations right.

‘It is our second longest journey of the season so will aim to get there nice and early.

‘Our next two games are against the bottom two sides in the league.

‘I am looking to win both which would give us a maximum nine-point haul over Christmas.’

Jake Raine and Felipe Barcelos are both away so they will miss the trip.

The rest of the squad came through Boxing Day unscathed.

Carter is aware last season Moneyfields fell away badly in the second half of the season.

He is adamant that won't happen again this time around.

The Moneys manager added: ‘Last season we shot ourselves in the foot.

‘This season we have a bigger squad and our discipline so far has been a lot better.

‘The players are determined to push on and not let things slip.

‘Having not played a lot recently they are using the holiday period to regain their match sharpness.’