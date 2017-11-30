Moneys aim to bounce back after first defeat

Have your say

Moneyfields are aiming to restore normal service when they host Bedford Town in the Southern League east division at Dover Road on Saturday.

Dave Carter’s troops had their magnificent 15-game unbeaten league record snapped on Tuesday after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Uxbridge.

As a result, Moneys were knocked off top spot on goal difference, although they have a game in hand on Rushden & Diamonds.

Injuries, suspensions and illnesses continue to ravish Carter’s squad.

Brett Poate, Dan Wooden and Lewis Fennemore are all injury doubts and Sam Pearce is struggling with a chest infection.

Meanwhile, striking pair and leading scorers Steve Hutchings and Ryan Pennery are both still suspended for the 3pm kick-off.

Despite having a depleted squad, the Moneyfields boss still wants to see his side show the steel they have displayed for the majority of the season.

Carter said: ‘We are still down to the bare bones. It is a case of getting a team out from who is available.

‘It isn’t going to be an easy game, but I am looking for us to show our usual resilience.

‘Thankfully we do have a couple of players coming back in.

‘Although we lost our unbeaten record against Uxbridge, we displayed a lot of determination and spirit.

‘The boys made sure they didn’t give their record up easily.

‘Towards the end, we had three shots cleared off their goal line and were denied two blatant penalties.

‘We did give away three sloppy goals, though, including a very soft penalty.’

Carter is boosted by the return of defenders Curtis De Costa and Tyler Giddings. Both have been working away in Scotland.

De Costa is a strong central defender who will give Moneyfields an aerial presence at the back.

Meanwhile, Giddings will inject pace into his rearguard.

Despite also suffering with a chest infection, he insists he will be fit.

With Pennery and Hutchings absent, Carter has signed Jamie White from Blackfield & Langley.

And the striker has been in rampant form for Moneys, having netted in both games so far.

The hosts will look to him again to provide the main goalscoring threat.

Bedford will arrive on the south coast under a bit of a cloud after the events of last weekend.

The Eagles were due to host Fleet Town but the players refused to take to the field.

The reason for their actions remain unclear but they did suffer a 1-0 loss at AFC Dunstable on Tuesday.

Carter added: ‘We don’t know the circumstances of what happened to them and are expecting a tough game.

‘After leading the table for most of the season so far, it was a shame we got knocked off.’