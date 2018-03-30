Moneys aiming for another step in right direction

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS have boosted their confidence ahead of the trip to lowly Barton Rovers in the Southern League east division play-off on Saturday.

Dave Carter’s side are 10 points behind sixth-placed Cambridge City.

The boss is keen to see his team build on their 4-1 home success against Thame United in midweek.

That result has given them the belief they can launch a winning run and hopefully make a charge for the play-off positions.

The visitors know they cannot afford to slip up if they are to maintain their feint play-off chances.

Barton have only won once at home all season and Moneyfields are aiming to add to their misery.

Carter knows what his team have to do for the rest of the season.

He said: ‘We have to come away with maximum points.

‘If we are realistically going to make the play-offs we need to win our final eight games.

‘Barton will be a threat because they will be desperate to improve on their poor home record.

‘In this league we have learned you cannot afford to take anything for granted.

‘We will take confidence from our good result and display in midweek.’

Carter is hoping to avoid a repeat of the problems experienced in their last away game.

The trip to Bedford was plagued with coach problems.

They had an uncomfortable journey to the match and it didn’t help with their preparations. They are still getting used to longer trips.

‘Going to Bedford the air conditioning wasn’t working on the coach.

‘That made it very uncomfortable for all of us.

‘We are taking the mini-bus to try and avoid the problem.

‘The one thing we need to be aware of is the distance we have to travel.

‘It is a 240-mile round trip and some of the players are still getting used to the long journeys.

‘You can see that in the difference in tempo when we play away.

‘We don’t seem to be able to generate the same pace as we do in home games.’

Sam Pearce is likely to continue up front where he has scored three goals in as many games.

The experienced defender has played in every position this season apart from left-back.

He even appeared as goalkeeper in a cup game against the Hawks.

Curtis De Costa has done well slotting in for Pearce at the back.

Marley Ridge is ruled out by a hamstring injury and Jake Raine is unavailable.