Moneys slip to second-successive defeat

Mowthorpe, Giddings, Bailey, Fennemore, De Costa, Pearce, Austin, Raine, Ridge, White, Briggs. Subs: Spurway, Martin, Seiden, Smith M, Neighbour.

Two David Manu goals punished a toothless display by the home side.

Moneyfields were once again badly hit by injuries and suspensions.

Strike-pair Steve Hutchings and Ryan Pennery were both ruled out by suspension.

Dan Wooden, Brett Poate (both injury) and James Ford (illness) were also missing.

One boost was the return of Hawks loanee Marly Ridge, along with Curtis De Costa and Tyler Giddings from work commitments.

Moneys put the Eagles under early pressure, forcing five corners in quick succession.

On 13 minutes home goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe prevented Manu giving the visitors the lead with an excellent one-handed save.

Ridge then created an opening for Jamie White inside the area with a good burst on the outside.

White’s first shot was blocked and he poked the rebound wide.

Mowthorpe came to the home side’s rescue again with a good double save midway through the half.

The visitors took the lead on 31 minutes, with MANU bundling the ball into the net from a near-post corner.

Conor Bailey had to race back and head off the goal-line when Manu lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper four minutes later.

On the stroke of half-time, with Mowthorpe off his line, Manu fired across the face of goal.

The visitors continued to offer the greater threat at the start of the second half and Bailey again cleared off the line.

Giddings and De Costa both sent headers over the top from two corners.

At the other end, Mowthorpe beat away an angled drive from Manu.

The home side continued to struggle to find any rhythm and made little headway up front.

Moneyfields fell further behind on 72 minutes after Moli ran clear of the home defence.

His shot was blocked on the line but MANU followed up and easily netted the rebound.

De Costa headed over from point blank-range at a corner six minutes from the end.