Onus will be on Moneyfields for important home clash with Blackfield & Langley

Have your say

Moneyfields are hoping they are refreshed for the key clash with Blackfield & Langley on Saturday in the Southern League division one south.

It offers a chance for a nice double for Moneys at Dover Road (3pm).

Dave Carter's side beat the waterside team 2-1 at Gang Warily earlier this season.

Another win will allow them to open up a five-point gap on their rivals.

Carter insists his team will be fresh after having a free midweek – a luxury they haven't had lately.

He is hoping they can use that to their advantage and turn in a very energetic performance.

He said: ‘This week is the first time we haven't had a midweek game since Christmas.

‘It has been a hectic period.

‘It finally started to catch up with us in recent weeks and showed in our defeat against Yate.

‘Hopefully we have now had the chance to draw breath and recuperate.

‘Having got ourselves top of the league the players are determined to stay there.

‘This is a huge game for both teams with a lot at stake.

‘The onus is on us at home to make sure we don't get beat.

‘At the same time they will feel the need to win to stay in touch.’

The home side are boosted by the news that influential striker Dan Wooden has trained this week.

Carter has also brought left-footed defender Jamie Ford back to the club from AFC Portchester.

Ex-Blackfield player Connor Hoare is expected to make his final appearance as his month’s loan from Gosport Borough comes to an end.

Midfielder Jake Raine is available again after holiday.

After a couple of disappointing results Moneyfields bounced back in fine style at Melksham Town.

Trailing 1-0 at the break they produced a commanding second half performance to run out 3-1 winners.

Carter added: ‘We played well at Melksham.

‘If we reproduce that form then we will give ourselves every chance.

‘A win for us could turn the title-chase into a two-horse race.’