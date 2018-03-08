Poate’s return gives Moneys a fillip

Have your say

Moneyfields are intent on clawing their way back into play-off contention when they travel to Egham Town in the Southern League east division on Saturday.

The Dover Road outfit are seven points adrift of sixth-placed Chalfont St Peter but have a crucial game in hand.

Dave Carter believes his side are showing signs of regaining their impressive early-season form.

During that spell, Moneys sat at the summit of the table and secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Egham in the reverse fixture.

The visitors know they must complete a league double over their hosts to boost their play-off chances.

And the return of Brett Poate has given Moneyfields a fillip.

The defender has many years of experience of playing at a higher level at the Hawks and Gosport Borough.

Carter is desperate to keep Poate fit for the business end of the campaign.

His presence can provide a calming influence in what promises to be a tight battle for a top-six place.

‘Having the experience of Brett Poate in the back four will make a difference,’ Carter said.

‘He helps control things at the back for us.

‘His problem has been with his hamstrings.

‘We will need to manage that carefully.

‘We will need all of his experience because we are expecting a very tough game against Egham.

‘In recent weeks, they have beaten two top-four sides in Rushden & Diamonds and Hayes & Yeading.

‘Although they are 16th in the division, we won’t be taking any notice of that.

‘To get the results they have recently highlights they have to be a better side than their league position suggests.

‘We are going up there knowing that we are in for a tough game.’

Carter’s squad is also bolstered by the return of winger Joe Briggs.

Louie Martin is also back in contention, after serving a one-game suspension last week.

In the past three weeks Moneyfields have clinched two victories and a draw.

Both the wins came away from home.

Carter admitted Moneys drew too many away games at the start of the campaign – but is confident that problem has been eradicated.

The Dover Road manager added: ‘Early in the season we drew far too many away games.

‘They were games that we needed to turn into victories.

‘I am confident in our ability to do that now.’