Moneyfields know they need to keep the pressure on the top two as they go to Street in the Evo-Stik Southern League division one south on Saturday (3pm).

Dave Carter’s title hopefuls will be keen to gain another success to keep in reach of leaders Blackfield & Langley and second-placed Yate.

Moneys have cut the gap to four points on the top side with a winning run in recent weeks.

Carter knows Moneyfields have to keep doing the business in their matches.

The manager said: ‘If we are to stand a chance of winning the title we have to virtually win every game.

‘Our priority is to keep the pressure on the two teams above us.

‘We have already made a lot of ground up on them and must be ready to pounce if they slip up.

‘Our big advantage is that they have to play each other in a couple of weeks.

‘At the moment we are trying to stay under the radar sneaking up behind them.

‘In a way we are perfectly positioned on their coat tails.

‘Three points are a must again this weekend.

‘It won't be easy because Street are a good passing team.

‘At our place in a 2-2 draw they gave us a bit of a run around.

Carter will persist with his makeshift strike partnership of Sam Pearce and Nathan Paxton.

They both got on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win against Highworth Town.

Regular striker Steve Hutchings remains suspended.

Paxton has come out of retirement after an 18-month lay off with a toe injury.

With his striking options limited Carter was facing a crisis heading into the business end of the season.

He struggled to find a replacement for the banned Hutchings.

Eventually he turned to Paxton.

The manager added: ‘I tried everywhere for a striker but got nowhere.

‘Eventually I managed to talk Nathan into coming back.

‘The fact that I am his boss meant I could be a bit more persuasive

‘It is good to have someone of his quality to come into the side.’

Another player on his way back from a long absence is Ashley Harris.

The ex-Portsmouth forward has been on the bench for the past two games.

Harris has been plagued with a knee injury despite having surgery.

Though he is still far from fully fit he is another great option for Carter to use.

Carter added: ‘The main aim is to get him through the rest of this season.

‘Then we can get a full pre-season into him and see how that goes.’