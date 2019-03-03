Striker Steve Hutchings sent off again as Moneyfields lose to Bristol Manor Farm

Have your say

Steve Hutchings’ vow to keep out of trouble lasted less than half a game when he was sent off in Moneyfields 2-1 defeat at Bristol Manor Farm.

Hutchings, in his first game back after a three-match ban, was adjudged to have stamped on an opponent 10 minutes before the break.

Having already started the season with a 10-match suspension the striker now faces another lengthy ban.

His absence will make life difficult for Moneyfields at the business end of the season.

Manager Dave Carter is waiting to view the video evidence of the incident that produced a straight red card.

He said: ‘It was the other side of the pitch but Rowan Vine who was on the spot said Steve didn't stamp on their player.

‘Steve was pulled back by their player who fell on the ground.

‘The incident happened right in front of their stand with 50 or 60 fans screaming at the officials.

‘It was only after consulting with his assistant that the referee produced the red card.

‘I will reserve judgement until I have seen the video evidence.

‘Until then I will continue backing my player.’

Earlier Hutchings had scored a good equaliser after the visitors found themselves behind early on.

When Moneyfields conceded a second goal after the break it once again occurred in contentious circumstances.

Carter added: ‘Louie Martin and one of their players were on the ground after a clash of heads.

‘We stopped because it was a head injury and they carried on to score.

‘It is fair to say we didn’t get the run of the green in any of the official’s decisions.’

The defeat leaves Moneyfields nine points adrift of Southern League division one south leaders Blackfield & Langley.

Carter said: ‘Winning the title will be difficult but we are not going to chuck in the towel.’