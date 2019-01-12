Wooden top formhands Moneys win

Have your say

A Dan Wooden brace earned Moneyfields a 2-0 Southern League division one south win against AFC Totton at Dover Road.

Wooden struck twice in three minutes in the first half as the home side maintained their long unbeaten record in the league.

Brett Poate and Lloyd Rowlatt returned to the Moneys starting line-up after passing late fitness tests.

The hosts started brightly, with striker Steve Hutchings was coming in for some rough treatment from theTotton defence.

On 10 minutes Curtis Da Costa missed a glorious chance.

Conor-Paul Bailey delivered a free-kick to the far post and the unmarked defender headed wide from four yards.

Dave Carter’s side made the breakthrough on 17 minutes, though, after Bailey arrowed a cross in from the left.

Dan WOODEN rose above the static defence to glide his header into the far corner of the net.

Two minutes later WOODEN struck again. This time with a low shot from just outside the area.

The Moneyfields attacker was in inspired form.

And as the first half progressed, he rifled a 20-yard shot against the crossbar.

Justin Bennett fired straight at Steve Mowthorpe in the home goal at the start of the second period.

Then Lloyd Rowlatt clipped a shot narrowly over the angle of post and bar in a home raid.

Wooden also went close to completing his hat-trick with a glancing header that shaved the far post.

Hutchings was then unlucky with a superb piece of opportunism after the goalkeeper raced out to clear.

With the Totton No1 stranded, the striker sent a 35-yard shot thumping against the crossbar.

Moneyfields remained strong and organised at the back allowing Totton few openings.

Yet the damage done and Carter’s men ran out the clock to seal a comfortable 2-0 win.