Moneyfields Ladies aiming to continue winning run in FA Women’s Cup

MONEYFIELDS Ladies this weekend aim to make it through to the first round proper of the FA Women’s Cup.

They have already defeated Eastleigh, Ilminster and Larkhall - the latter after a penalty shoot-out - and on Sunday travel to north Somerset to take on Portishead (2pm) in a third qualifying round tie.

Karl Watson’s team will be aiming to extend their 100 per cent record in 2019/20 to nine games in all competitions.

In addition to the FA Cup, they have also won three games in the Southern Region Women’s Premier, beaten Woodley 6-2 in the League Cup and last Wednesday overwhelmed US Portsmouth 12-1 in the Portsmouth FA Women’s Cup - Sheree Bell-Jack and Kim Whitcombe both netting four times.

This is the team’s third season, and Watson is targeting a third successive promotion.

‘Cup finals are a nice evening out for the team, but personally I don’t give a monkey’s about them,’ he stated.

‘The only thing I’m concentrating on this season is winning promotion.

‘When I got the call three years ago from Moneys about taking over their new team, I said I’d only do it if there was ambition and drive.

‘We started out with a three-year plan of winning three promotions, and so far we’ve won two in two.

‘It’s going to be tough this year because AFC Bournemouth have thrown a bit of money at their ladies team, and Abingdon - who came up with us last season - are a good side.’

Watson brought in a handful of players last summer from the Southampton Saints team that had folded.

The likes of Krystal Whyte, Carla Parkins, Sian Bradbeer and Emma Eldridge joined the women who had won promotion last term with a 100 per cent win record in the 18-game Southern League Division 1 campaign.

Moneyfields have never actually lost a FA Women’s Cup tie. Last season, entering the tournament for the first time, they beat Swindon 5-0 at Dover Road - only to be kicked out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player.

Watson was adamant an online error was to blame, but admits that exclusion has given his side extra determination to do well this term.