Moneyfields Ladies rewarded with Southampton semi-final tie in Hampshire Cup

Moneyfields Ladies face a Hampshire Cup date with Southampton after sealing their spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Moneys were 3-2 winners at Southampton Women in a quarter-final clash on Sunday.

And Karl Watson's side have now been handed a home last four tie with FA Women's National League Division One South West Saints Ladies.

Moneyfields avenged their defeat at the same stage of the same competition last year by progressing past Southampton Women in a five-goal quarter-final thriller.

And manager Watson believes the cup triumph shows the strides his side are making.

‘It’s not just a good win, but a massive one,’ said Watson.

‘For a little club like Moneyfields that have only been running two-and-a-half years, it’s a great achievement.

‘It’s an amazing feeling, not for myself but for the girls.’

Moneyfields looked to be cruising to the semi-finals as they led 2-0 at the break.

Kim Whitcombe fired the visitors in front after 23 minutes before Katie Shorter added a second in first-half stoppage-time.

But back came Southampton, with efforts from Laura Vokes and Jane Yeates pulling them level with 25 minutes left.

Moneyfields were not to be denied, though, as Shorter struck again on 72 minutes to take the visitors through to the semi-finals.

The last four tie against Southampton will take place on Wednesday, January 15.