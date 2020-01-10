Moneyfields Ladies' 'statement' victory against AFC Bournemouth CST boost hopes of third successive promotion

Have your say

Moneyfields Ladies manager Karl Watson felt his side ‘ruffled a few feathers’ with their win at unbeaten AFC Bournemouth CST last time out.

The 3-0 triumph for Moneys on their travels maintained their 100 per cent start in the Southern Region Women’s Premier Division – and keeps them on track for a third promotion in as many seasons.

Watson’s side find themselves third in the table, just three points adrift of leaders Bournemouth with two games in hand.

The Moneys manager lauded the win at the table-toppers as a ‘statement’ victory.

But he is wary his players must remain grounded as they prepare to host fourth-placed Oxford City on Sunday.

‘It ruffled a few feathers and it was a bit of a statement.

‘We set a target of three promotions in three seasons when I first started this.

‘This is the toughest year and the third one we’re going for.

‘We’ve now got games big games away to Abingdon and at home to Bournemouth again now.

‘We’ve also got to make sure we don’t trip up on any banana skins, like Oxford who we’ve got at the weekend.

‘They’ve been runners up in this league three years on the trot.

‘I did drive up over the Christmas period and watch them play Abingdon.

‘We do feel like we can get the win, but they are a banana skin.

‘There is potential to slip-up if we are to step off the gas.’

Moneyfields host Southampton in the Hampshire Women’s Senior Cup semi-final at Dover Road on Wednesday (7.45pm).