Have your say

Moneyfields are aiming to end a winless Southern League Division One South run at Dover Road stretching back to last March this weekend.

The Moneys failed to collect a victory in any of their last three home games last season - and have also failed to secure a triumph in any of their five this term.

The club’s last home league victory was a 2-1 success against Bideford on March 16.

Fifth-placed Evesham are sure to present another big challenge to Moneyfields on Saturday.

But boss Dave Carter is taking confidence from Tuesday’s Hampshire Senior Cup win at Winchester - where a late goal from Steve Hutchings saw them advance into the quarter-finals - and also from their last home game against Frome.

On that occasion, Moneys pulled back a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw against leaders Frome Town - after defender Tyler Giddings had been sent off.

That was the Moneys’ fourth home league draw of the campaign, with their only loss a 2-0 defeat against Winchester last month.

‘We have only lost once at home all season,’ said Carter.

‘Now we must look to start turning the draws into wins.

‘Our form generally, however, needs to start picking up.

‘Between now and Christmas we want to be moving up into the top half of the league.

‘We can only achieve that with consistent performances home and away.’

The Moneys’ shocking 7-0 surrender at Willand Rovers last weekend saw them drop down to fifth-bottom in Division One South - a total contrast from last season when they finished fifth.

Carter will certainly be keen to make Dover Road a fortress once more.

Prior to not winning any of their last eight home league games, Moneys had won nine in 12.

They won 11 of their 19 home league matches last term - only top three Blackfield (14), Cirencester (12) and Yate (12) won more - with four draws and four losses.

That meant 20 dropped points in total - this season they have dropped 11 already with 14 home matches still to come.

Evesham have picked up just a point from their last three games, and last Saturday suffered a shock 3-1 loss at third-bottom AFC Totton.

In contrast, Moneyfields have not beaten a top side this season.

They have only won three Southern League games - at Totton, Barnstaple and Melksham - three clubs currently in the bottom five.