Moneyfields' player commitment is questioned in the wake of seven-goal hammering at Willand Rovers

Moneyfields manager Dave Carter was left questioning whether he has enough players committed to the demands of Southern League football after another nightmare away defeat.

For the third time this season Moneys collapsed on their travels - losing 7-0 at Willand Rovers - their heaviest league defeat in living memory.

That left Carter seething and feeling as though some players had ‘thrown in the towel’ in the closing stages.

Prior to that, Moneyfields had suffered a 7-1 FA Trophy loss at Bristol Manor Farm in September and been caned 5-1 at Highworth in the league just a fortnight earlier.

Moneys also trailed 4-1 at Melksham at half-time in October, yet recovered that night to run out 6-4 winners.

But there was no such comeback in East Devon as Carter, who flew into Bristol Airport on Saturday morning, was left wishing he'd stayed on holiday in Prague.

He insisted things need to change if the Moneys want to succeed in the Southern League.

‘For different reasons seven of my first-team players were unavailable,’ remarked Carter.

‘I also had players drop out at 10pm the night before and also on the morning of the game.

‘Some people let us down.

‘Having players out injured and suspended just added to the problems.

‘This is a tough league and, unless you approach it in the right way, then you will get found out.

‘I have a core of players prepared to make the commitment necessary, but you have to question if there are enough.

‘We have a 19-man squad, which should be big enough.

‘It is a big commitment.

‘To get to Willand, in mid-Devon, we had to leave at 9.30am and didn't get back until ten at night.’

The visitors started well and had the best of the chances early on.

On the half-hour mark, the game was still goalless but the hosts then struck three times before the break.

‘They got into our half three times in the first half and scored every time,’ added Carter.

‘At the moment we look like conceding every time we are attacked.

‘We were the better team in the first half and played the better football.

‘At half-time, we felt that we were still in it.

‘Their fourth goal immediately after half-time killed us off.

‘I was unhappy at the death when we conceded two goals because some players had thrown in the towel.’

Carter knows his team need to stop haemorrhaging goals, particularly away from home.

‘In the four years at the club I have never known injuries like it,’ said Carter.

‘I have not been able to field a consistent back four.

‘I am being forced to make three or four changes each game.

‘These are tough times, but if we stick together then we can pull ourselves through it.’

The latest defeat sent Moneyfields, who finished fifth last season - just four points adrift of runners-up Cirencester - slipping to 16th in the league.

The last time the Moneys conceded six or more goals in a league game was in October 2015.

Back then, they were routed 6-1 by eventual champions Salisbury - and in their very next game lost 5-1 to AFC Portchester.

The Salisbury match was the only league game Moneyfields have played since the start of the 2004/05 season when they have conceded more than five goals.

The Willand debacle was the second biggest loss Moneyfields have suffered in Carter’s four-year reign.

The worst was a 9-0 FA Cup thrashing at Chippenham in 2016/17.