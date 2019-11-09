Moneyfields player Lamin Jatta claims he was racially abused by an opposition supporter during game against Winchester City

MONEYFIELDS striker Lamin Jatta claimed he was racially abused by a Winchester City fan during the closing stages of today's 2-0 Southern League home loss at Dover Road.

The teenager - introduced to the action as a substitute midway through the second half - had been booked for diving in the Winchester penalty area shortly before the incident is believed to have happened.

The referee held the game up for a few minutes while he talked to both sets of players and management teams.

Moneys boss Dave Carter explained what had happened.

'Lamin came over to see me saying he had been racially abused - he was very upset.

'Other people said they'd also heard something from one of their supporters. I’m told three of them left after it happened.

'I told the referee what had occurred, and he said if it happened again he would take the players off. But why does it have to happen twice for that to happen?'

Carter was forced to move Jatta, who had replaced Michael Finch on the left side of midfield, to the right side. It is believed the comment directed at Jatta came from a spectator sitting in the stand on the left touchline.

'Lamin's only 19 years old, he was extremely upset. That's why I had to switch him to the other wing,' Carter explained.

'It's a very difficult situation for me as a manager. What do I do - do I take him off?'

Racism offences at football games have been very much in the news recently, with high-profile incidents in England's European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria and Haringey Borough's FA Cup tie with Yeovil being abandoned after the home keeper claimed he was subject to racist abuse from Yeovil supporters behind his goal.

And back in September, Dover's National League game at Hartlepool was held up for 10 minutes after visiting striker Inih Effiong claimed he was subjected to racist comments from home supporters.

As for the game itself, Moneyfields fell behind early on to a Simba Mlambo volley, and midfielder Luke King headed in a corner at the near post just after the hour mark

Moneyfields wasted a great chance to get back into the game when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jake Raine, but Ryan Pennery saw his effort well saved one-handed by City keeper Ryan Pryce.