Moneyfields produce astonishing comeback at Melksham after trailing 4-1 at half-time

MONEYFIELDS produced one of the most sensational comebacks in recent non league football tonight.

Playing away at Melksham Town in Division One South of the Southern League, Moneys took an early lead through midfielder Jake Raine only to find themselves 4-1 down at half-time.

Tom Warren levelled on 13 minutes and Jack Ball put the hosts ahead two minutes later. Luke Ballinger made it 3-1 just after the half-hour mark and Ball added his second on the stroke of half-time.

Remarkably, Moneys then belted five goals in an astonishing 21-minute spell to turn the game on its head and run out 6-4 winners.

Steve Hutchings began the recovery with goals in the 53rd and 54th minutes, with Lewis Fennemore levelling on 57 minutes.

Incredibly, the comeback hadn’t yet finished - Conor Bailey firing Moneys into a barely believable lead on 61 minutes and netting his second five minutes later.

It was the first time Moneys - currently under the caretaker managership of Gavin Spurway and Mat Jones - had scored six times in a league game since entering the Southern League in 2017.

And tonight’s goal spree came after the side had netted just 11 times in their opening eight league matches of 2019/20. Indeed, Moneys had failed to score in their previous two league games – a 0-0 home draw with Cirencester and a 1-0 loss at Bristol Manor Farm two days ago.

Moneyfields: Hallett, Lloyd, Ford, Poate, Pearce, Raine, Briggs, Fennemore, Pennery, Hutchings, Bailey.