Moneyfields Reserves keep double hopes alive after seeing off AFC Portchester Reserves in the Hampshire Trophy

High-flying Moneyfields Reserves remain on course for silverware on two fronts after securing a spot in the Hampshire Trophy quarter-finals.

Paul O’Rielly’s side recorded a 4-1 triumph at Wyvern Combination League Premier Division outfit AFC Portchester Reserves in the fourth round tie.

Efforts from Jacob Payne, Kieran Clark, Fred Penfold and leading marksman Dan Penfold ensured Moneys continued their fine form.

O’Rielly’s men have a seven-point lead at the top of the Hampshire Premier League division one, having won all 10 of their matches so far in their first season after moving across from the Wyvern.

And the Trophy triumph at The Crest Finance Stadium keeps their hopes of claiming a double alive.

Now O’Rielly just wants his team to maintain the high standards they set in the first half of the campaign.

He said: ‘The lads are doing well at the moment.

‘It was a good result against a good, young Portchester side.

‘It was impressive.

‘They’re in the Wyvern Premier Division, so we knew it was going to be a tough game away from home.

‘There are still a lot of games to be played from that round.

‘Whoever we come up against, it’s going to be a tough game.

‘But we’ll give it a go and do our best.

‘We’ve got a lot of young lads in the squad.

‘If we can continue to keep this winning habit going then it bodes well.

‘We’re just going to keep plodding through the games.

‘Hopefully, we can continue what we’ve done in the first half of the season.

‘I think the table does not really reflect how good some of the sides are.’

Payne fired the visitors ahead a minute before the break, but Portchester responded immediately after.

Moneyfields restored their advantage two minutes after the restart, though, when Clark headed home from a corner.

Strikes from Fred Penfold – in the 77th-minute – and Dan Penfold (his 21st of the season) two minutes from time rounded off an impressive victory.

AFC Portchester Reserves manager Mark Dugan was pleased with the efforts of his young side.

‘The encouragement for me was having four youth team players starting,’ he said.

‘They were moving the ball about well, doing all the things we've asked them to do and competing against a bigger and stronger side.

‘It wasn't until the last 20 minutes that we really looked a beaten team.

‘Up until that point, I thought we were worthy of taking it to penalties.

‘But they were a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger than us and deserved the win.’