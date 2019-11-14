Moneyfields striker Penfold a huge danger for Hampshire Premier League defences

Dan Penfold will fancy his chances of adding to his ever-increasing goal tally over the next few weeks.

The striker is the leading scorer in Division 1 of the Hampshire Premier League with 18 strikes from 10 games in all competitions for Moneyfields Reserves.

Included in that tally are three four-goal hauls - in the league against South Wonston and Kingslere and Liphook Reserves in the Hampshire Trophy last weekend. He has also struck three times against Mudeford in the Trophy.

Moneys are the only team in the two divisions of the HPL still protecting a 100 per cent record.

They have started their first season in the second tier with eight straight wins, blasting 34 goals in the process - and have another 14 in two Hampshire Trophy ties too.

Moneys are nine points clear at the top, though QK Southampton have a game in hand.

The Dover Road club start a run of three games against the bottom three this weekend when they host third-bottom Upham.

Then come games against second-bottom Netley and rock bottom AFC Petersfield.

In the top flight, Paulsgrove could join Bush Hill and Infinity on 31 points at the top of the table if they beat Hayling United.

Infinity are tomorrow engaged in HPL Cup action at lower division Michelmersh, while Bush Hill on are Southampton Senior Cup duty.

Infinity will open up a three-point lead if they win at Liss next Tuesday, ahead of the following Saturday’s mouthwatering clash at Bush Hill.