Moneyfields suffer third cup exit in less than a fortnight

There was more cup disappointment for Moneyfields as they exited the Southern League Cup tonight with a 2-1 loss at Sholing.

The visitors were hoping for a change of fortune after being knocked out of the FA Trophy and FA Cup in their last two games.

A first half stoppage-time goal saw the visitors leading at half-time.

They were rocked back on their heels, however, by the home side who grabbed two goals in the opening 20 minutes of the second period.

Horndean suffered from a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's Show' as they crashed to a surprise 4-0 home defeat against Fleet Town in the Wessex Premier.

The defeat comes just four days after Michael Birmingham's side toppled unbeaten leaders Alresford Town away from home.

Fleet took the lead from the penalty spot and added a second goal before the interval.

Two further goals in the second half completed a miserable evening for the hosts.

Conceding two first half goals set Fareham Town on their way to a 2-1 defeat at Hamble FC.

Ex-Pompey striker Dan Smith scored four goals as Bognor Regis Town romped to a 5-1 Isthmian Premier win against Leatherhead at Nyewood Lane.

It was a second home win in four days for Jack Pearce's side.

Smith headed the Rocks in front from an 11th minute corner and eight minutes later Jimmy Muitt extended their lead.

Six minutes before the break Smith struck again with a shot from long-range after the ball broke to him from a melee.

The forward completed his hat-trick on 73 minutes, heading in a Bradley Lethbridge cross.

After the visitors were reduced to ten men, Smith notched his fourth goal.

Goals from Matt Low, Cameron Smith, Jordan Neal and Will Webb earned Petersfield Town a 4-1 Portsmouth Senior Cup win against Fleetlands at Love Lane.

Mick Catlin has warned AFC Portchester to expect a tough game against Solent University at the Crest Finance Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Though they are propping up the Wessex Premier League table, the students picked up their first win on Saturday.

Their 2-1 win at Bashley will give them added confidence as they take on the Royals.

Caitlin believes the opposition occupy a false position in the league.

'The students are notoriously slow starters because of availability,' said Catlin.

'Now they are starting to get players returning to university they will be stronger.

'On the back of our 3-1 win at AFC Stoneham, I am looking for us to push on.

'We want to keep our winning run going, having won the last four in league and cup.

'The key for us has been getting key players back from injury.

'There is now increased competition for places and that has shown in our recent performances.'