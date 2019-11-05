Moneyfields survive stunning Aldershot recovery to progress in seven-goal Hampshire Senior Cup thriller

Dave Carter enjoyed a winning return as Moneyfields edged out Aldershot Town 4-3 in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Dover Road.

The game exploded into action in the opening 45 minutes.

After racing into a 3-0 lead, the hosts crumbled in spectacular fashion to go in level at the break.

The National League visitors enjoyed the better of the second period but Moneys regained their composure at the back.

Midway through the half substitute Danny Burroughs decided the tie with a superb piece of opportunism.

Burroughs intercepted a clearance from goalkeeper Ryan Hall 25 yards out and, with the latter stranded, coolly hooked the ball back into the unguarded net

Moneyfields raced out of the blocks at the start with Connor Hoare, Lewis Fennemore and Ryan Pennery scoring in the opening half hour.

Hoare opened the scoring on eight minutes with a low shot from the edge of the area.

Ten minutes later Fennemore guided a header into the far corner from a Connor Bailey free-kick before Pennery turned his defender to slide his shot in off the far post.

Town hit back with three goals in five minutes - Mo Bettamer grabbing a brace and Alefe Santos struck the equaliser.

Two late goals sent Petersfield Town crashing out of the FA Vase as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Roman Glass St George at Love Lane.

Harry Bedford put the Rams ahead after 14 minutes but the visitors scored twice in the last ten minutes.

In the Russell Cotes Cup Bemerton Heath Harlequins won 2-0 at Fleet Town.