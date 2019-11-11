Moneyfields take over at the top of the Southern Region Women’s League thanks to captain Sophie’s second half winner

Sophie Kingsley-Cabell struck a second-half winner as Moneyfields moved to the top of the Southern Region Women’s League Premier Division.

The skipper netted the only goal against Abingdon on a heavy Dover Road surface to take Moneys above title favourites Bournemouth on goal difference.

Debutant Mia Adaway in action against Abingdon

Moneys had beaten the Oxfordshire club to the Division 1 title in 2018/19, and in a vital game between the two teams Kim Whitcombe had fired in a stunning 40-yard free-kick.

This time, another Whitcombe free-kick was spilled by the visiting keeper and Kingsley-Cabell was first to pounce on 67 minutes.

Moneys boss Karl Watson said: ‘It was a real battle. The pitch was well cut up by the men’s team the day before and it was doubtful the game would go ahead.

‘Because of the heavy pitch, it was a far more physical encounter than usual, there was a lot more direct football - it was a real scrap.’

Kim Whitcombe

Mia Adaway, just 16, had been dual signed from Portsmouth Women in the days leading up to the game, and she was handed a debut up front.

‘Mia was a real handful,’ said Watson. ‘Her workrate was phenomenal.’

Another youngster, 17-year-old Sian Bradbeer, was also excellent in the centre of defence.

Both teenagers had taken part in an England Colleges trial the day before.

Katie Shorter in action during Moneyfields' 1-0 home win over Abingdon

‘Abingdon never looked like scoring,’ Watson continued. ‘That was testament to how well we defended.’

Watson was forced into a late change when Kerri Why withdrew after her partner Becky Davies - who is also a Moneyfields player - went into labour.

A third successive promotion for Moneys this season would take them into the National League set-up, and they would be just one tier lower than Portsmouth Women.

Next Sunday Moneys travel to Romsey Town’s Bypass ground to face one division higher Southampton Women in the Hampshire Women’s Cup.

Last season, Moneys were beaten 4-1 at the quarter final stage by Southampton, who went on to lose 3-1 in the final to perennial winners Portsmouth.