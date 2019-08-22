Dave Carter is hoping a good FA Cup run can spark Moneyfields’ season into life.

The Dover Road boss insists his troops must make the most of the venue switch as they host Reading City in the preliminary round of the historic competition on Saturday (3pm).

The Hellenic League side are forced to travel to the south coast because their ground is being used as part of Reading Festival.

They were able to acquire an alternative 3G pitch but Moneyfields refused to sanction the change of surface.

Carter’s men reached the third qualifying round last season and he would love to see a repeat.

Moneys have made a stuttering start to the season losing their opening Southern League division one south game at Bideford.

A battling performance earned them a 1-1 draw against Thatcham Town on Tuesday after going down to 10 men in the first half.

But Carter believes doing well in the Cup can boost Moneysfields’ confidence.

‘It’s a big game in the biggest cup competition non-league clubs compete in,’ he said.

‘Apart from the financial rewards there is also the kudos of playing in the world-famous cup competition.

‘We did well in it last season and must aim to do the same again.

‘Playing at home should give us an advantage.’

Carter admitted his team were far from their best against Thatcham – particularly in the first half.

The visitors were quicker to the ball and caused Moneyfields problems with their pacy forwards.

Conor Bailey was harshly sent off after being adjudged to handling the ball away on the goal-line – despite being adamant it was off his chest.

Nevertheless, Moneys dug in and scrapped in the second half to salvage a point.

Carter added: ‘We showed a lot of character and could easily have snatched a win.’

There is some doubt over the future of striker Duncan Cully, signed from Hayes & Yeading earlier this summer.

He pulled out against Bideford on the morning of the game with a groin strain before being unavailable on Tuesday because of work commitments.

Carter remains optimistic he will appear to partner Ryan Pennery up front, though.

Moneys are still without suspended pair Steve Hutchings and Jake Raine.