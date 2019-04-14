Have your say

Moneyfields slipped up with a 3-1 defeat at Evesham United in Southern League division one south.

The defeat saw them in fourth place, and just four points ahead of sixth-placed Winchester City.

With three games left to play the Dover Road side are looking nervously over their shoulders.

Their game against fourth-placed Cinderford Town at Dover Road next Saturday takes on an added significance.

Making a nightmare start the visitors conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes.

Disaster struck on six minutes when Curtis Da Costa headed a corner into his own net.

Nine minutes later Moneys fell further behind after their square defence was caught out by a through ball.

Visiting goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe then pulled off a superb double save to prevent his side falling further behind.

Stung by the double blow, Moneyfields hit back hard and were unlucky to see a header bounced back off the crossbar.

The visitors looked dead and buried four minutes after the break when Evesham notched a third goal.

Within two minutes though they hit back.

Joe Briggs did the trick hammering a terrific long-range strike into the top corner of the net.

On 70 minutes it took a fine save from the home goalkeeper to deny Lewis Fennemore.

Defeat means third-placed Cirencester are now a point ahead of Moneys and Yate, in second, are five points ahead.