Monkey off Doswell’s back as Hawks finally win a Saturday home league game

Paul Doswell was relieved to see Hawks return to winning ways in Vanarama National South with a 2-1 success against Concord Rangers at Westleigh Park.

It earned them their first home league win on a Saturday this season.

The victory also lifted them up to third, but still 10 points behind leaders Wealdstone.

On a filthy afternoon weather wise, the home side dug in well to take maximum points.

Danny Kedwell gave the hosts a first half lead but the Beachboys hit back with a 70th minute equaliser.

Once again it looked like the Hawks were going to surrender home points after dominating the contest.

On this occasion, though, they showed the character to find a winning goal.

With nine minutes remaining, Sam Magri made sure his side got their just rewards with the winner.

A relieved Doswell was impressed by his team’s battling qualities.

'Finally we have managed to win at home on a Saturday,' he said.

'It is a shame that it has taken us to the end of October to do it.

'The last five or six minutes were very nervous because we were desperate for that win.

'We were aware that we needed it and it is a monkey off our back

'The pitch was like the 'Somme' and credit to both teams for trying to play football on it.

'In the context of our season, I feel this could be a big win.'

With the rain lashing down and the ground treacherous underfoot, both teams had half chances before Kedwell put the Hawks ahead after 19 minutes.

Nicky Bailey delivered a perfect 35-yard free-kick from the left and the veteran striker powered his header in.

The home side looked comfortable in the opening stages of the second period.

Not for the first time this season, though, they couldn't extend their lead with an all-important second goal.

It looked like being a case of 'deja vu' 20 minutes from the end when the Beachboys levelled.

The Hawks only half-cleared a cross to the edge of their area and Billy Roast netted with a first-time volley.

Nine minutes from time, however, Magri directed a superb header into the far corner from a Josh Taylor cross.