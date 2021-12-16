An Old Boys player about to miss a penalty during his side's cup loss to Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

He hit a hat-trick as his City of Portsmouth League Division 4 side defeated two tiers lower Padnell Rovers 4-1 at King George.

Moody’s double put Solent in control of their third round tie, and extended their lead when Jimmy Ruston scored on his return from injury.

Padnell replied with a deflected shot but just before half-time Moody completed his hat-trick.

The Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves keeper pulls off a flying save against Old Boys. Picture by Kevin Shipp

The closest either team came to scoring in the second half was an effort from Solent’s Harry Baker that was brilliantly saved.

Luke Donnelly netted a treble as Division 3 North End Lions trounced two tiers lower AFC Eastney 8-0. Also on target were Dave Chester (2), Lee Major, Adam Donnelly and Matt West.

Division 3 strugglers Bransbury Wanderers also enjoyed a goal spree, hammering two tiers lower Co-Op Dragons 9-0. Man of the match Dylan Futcher netted a hat-trick with Charlie Collins (2), Lewis Garfoot (2), Warren Cornish and Harry Denman also scoring.

AFC Lakeside, second in Division 4, netted through Josh Townsley and Tom Andrews in a 2-1 victory over Division 5 Southletico, Carl Renyolds replied.

Old Boys (purple) v Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

The biggest shock of the round, though, came with Division 5 club Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves beating three tiers higher Old Boys Athletic 4-3.

In the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Plate, AFC Prospect Farm Rangers progressed with a 4-2 victory over TML Rovers. On target were Joe Bielecki, Blake Bicknell, Jono Collington and Lee Callaghan.

Tamworth, second in Division 5 of the CoPSL, were beaten 3-2 by divisional rivals AFC Fairfields. Rick Hemming (2) and Dan Clasby scored for Fairfields with Joe Boxall bagging two consolations.

Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves celebrate a goal against Old Boys. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Mauro Morais and Jay Kane both struck twice as Freehouse Reserves, bottom of Division 2, trounced divisional rivals Cosham Trades 6-0.

Hatton Rovers - joint top of Division 6 - defeated Gosport-based LGS Rovers 2-1 thanks to Harry Knight and Blue Singleton.

AC were close to ending Freehouse’s 100 per cent record in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

Going into the game, AC were second from bottom in Division 5 while Freehouse were top having won all eight games in 2021/22.

In a see-saw encounter, AC twice took the lead and at 3-3 - thanks to an Adam Sage hat-trick - looked good for a point. But Freehouse edged it 4-3 thanks to goals from Andy Oliver, Frank Gofton, Jason Shrewsbury and top scorer Will Connole.

Elliott Sills struck four goals as FC Fenix thumped Fratton Trades A 9-3 in the same division.

Tom Webb took his seasonal tally to 19 with all the goals in Fleur De Lys U23’ 4-4 draw with FFC in Division 4.

Prince of Wales extended their lead at the top to four points with a 7-1 victory over Fratton Trades Reserves. Glyn Cooper and Lewis Kilford both struck trebles with Steve Robinson also on target.

AFC Eastney Reserves moved to the top of Division 6 on goal difference after hammering Spartan Rovers 9-1.

Their eighth successive victory was achieved with goals from Billy Tee (3) - taking his seasonal tally to 12 - Bailey Williams (2), Connor Shaw, Dean Edwards, Louie Stothard and Tyler Braddock.